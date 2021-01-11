Religion of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: GNA

Christians need God's revival to do away with laziness

Christians across the globe need God's revival in order to do away with laziness creeping into the church.



"Laziness is now creeping into churches, Christians do not read and study the word of God. A few people also opt to go for evangelism. We do not want to pray."



Rev. David Ampadu Berkoh, Head Pastor of the Berean Assemblies of God Church at Manet- Ogbojo, near Madina said this during a church service on Sunday.



According to Rev. Berkoh, some Christians continue to harden their hearts despite various sermons from the pulpit to them to desist from all kinds of sins.



He said some now see fornication and drunkenness as normal and when they are confronted over them they don't seem to see anything wrong with this kind of sins.



Rev. Berkoh admonished Christians to do away with all manner of sins and seek God's revival in their spiritual and physical lives.



He noted that when one receives God's revival that individual's thought and life is renewed.



According to him God is the author of revival and urged people to seek and depend on him at all times by seeking his face.



He later led the church to pray for the country's leaders, Christians, churches and their leaders.