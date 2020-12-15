Religion of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Christians must spread gospel through ICT – Rev Frimpong Manso

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev Paul Frimpong-Manso

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev Paul Frimpong-Manso, has been asked churches to resort to the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to spread the word of God.



Speaking at a ceremony in Accra to launch the Digital Version of the Sunday School Manual of the Church, he said;



"While there is a lot on the internet, including immoral materials, we Christians can also make positive inroads and try to change the world into a better place through the same internet."



Dubbed the "Lessman App," the Manual is expected to enhance core activities of the Church such as reaching out to members far and near, ensuring the effective reach of vital church matters, and interaction amongst the congregation.



He said Christians need to realise that the internet, like any other tool of purpose, is meant basically to improve upon human lives.



Rev. Frimpong-Manso said now more than ever, Christians need to strive towards reaching the very ends of the earth through the power of the internet.



He said currently the congregation of the Assemblies of God-Ghana had increased to such an extent that it had become necessary to find a means of reaching everyone, some of whom were outside the country.



Rev. Frimpong Manso said the new App, besides making it possible to reach people far and near, would also facilitate interaction amongst members, which is crucial to the sustenance and growth of the Church.



"We are convinced that the Lessman App is a game-changer and a win-win intervention for our members across the country,” he said.

