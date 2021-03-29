Christians must make passion of Christ fruitful – Catholic Priest

Religion of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Father Dionisio Nellas, SVD, the Resident Priest of the St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Abeka, on Sunday asked Christians to make the sorrowful passion of Jesus Christ fruitful.



He said they were charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the suffering and death of Christ in the quest to saving the world did not go in vain.



The Priest gave the advice on Sunday during a Mass celebration at the Church in commemoration of this year’s Palm Sunday.



Bible readings for the Mass were taken from Isaiah 50: 4-7, Philippian 2:6-11, while the Gospel reading was taken from Mark 14: 1-15-47.



The Rev. Fr. Nellas, who began and ended the homily with a song titled: “Thank You Lord for Saving My Soul and Bringing Me Salvation”, asked Christians to reflect on the passion narrative of Christ and assess within themselves how it had transformed their lives.



“It was the will of the Father that His son went through the passion to give salvation to the world. As we reflect on this day, how do we feel? Has the sacrifice given us peace within?” He asked.



The congregation during its bidding prayer session prayed that together with Christians across the world, they persevered to the end of time amid trials and temptations, and for the Cross of Christ to help them to live in true repentance and holiness.



The ambience of the Church Service was interspersed with Catholic Hymnals including: “O Bread of Heaven, Beneath This Veil”, “Soul of My Saviour, Sanctify My Breast”, “Accept, O Father, In Your Love”, and “O Lord, I Am Not Worthy” and contemporary gospel songs.



The usual procession with palm fronds by Catholics through principal streets in communities during commemoration of Palm Sundays was not done in observance of COVID-19 protocols to contain the spread of the virus.



However, the Church was decorated with palm fronds, which were blessed before the commencement of the mass.



Members of the congregation waved their individual palm branches occasionally in celebration of Christ and the Day.



