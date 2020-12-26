Religion of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Christians must emulate God's love in Christmas season - Fr.Larsey

Very Reverend Father Nicholas Larsey, the Parish Priest, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima has admonished Christians to emulate God's love and peace in the season of Christmas.



This, he explained was necessary because God's love was tremendous which everyone must possess.



Rt Rev. Larse7, in a sermon, said in the past, God spoke to ancestors through the prophets, but in these last days He had spoken through Jesus Christ, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom he also created the world.



"Today in history, the celebration of Christmas is a commemoration or reenactment of what happened over two thousand years ago in Bethlehem" He added.

"Just like a mother gives birth to a child, there is celebration and jubilation. God came with great peace." He stated.



He said that Jesus' birth was significant and not ordinary because he was born in a manger, a symbol of God loving us the way we are.



"We are blessed to have Jesus in this time. He came to give hope to humanity and we need to have faith and believe in him".

