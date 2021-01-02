Religion of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christians in Sunyani usher in New Year with greater expectations

Churches mostly filled to capacity were characterised with intense worship

Correspondence from Bono Region:



Christians in Sunyani in the Bono region on New Year's Eve joined their other Christian colleagues from other parts of the world to bid farewell to the year 2020.



They thronged their various places of worship to usher in the New Year and in anticipation of heavenly blessings in the coming year.



The churches mostly filled to capacity were characterised with intense praises, worships, prayers and prophetic moments as midnight drew nearer.



At the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Abesim branch, where over 250 congregants gathered for the crossover, the atmosphere was filled with a series of prayer sections as they prepared and waited anxiously to begin the New Year on the right footing.



The Head Pastor of the church, Reverend Raymond Botchey, in his message “Path to Fruitfulness”, charged the congregants to brace themselves for the New Year as the year is destined for greater things.



With scripture reading from Colossians 1:10, he charged worshipers to stay true to the teachings of Christ in the coming year as that is the only path to achieving greater heights.



Sounding very prophetic, he was emphatic that the New Year has been decreed to be a year of bountiful blessings for the children of God.



“2021 is your year of fruitfulness because that is what God has ordained and it shall come to pass. Just as every individual wants to be fruitful in line with what the scripture says, so shall it manifest in 2021”.



At the Amazing Grace Congregation, Abesim, the situation was not different as church members joyfully sang and danced to welcome the New Year.



They were charged to stay true to the teachings of God and walk in His path as He is the only true God.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.