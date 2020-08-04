Religion of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Christianity and compassion go hand-in-hand - Reverend Roland Kpoanu

Reverend Father Roland Kpoanu, Parish Priest, Christ the King Anglican Church (CKAC) in Sakumono, has called on Christians to exude compassion as it was a defining Christian virtue.



He said a truly compassionate Christian works at his or her own detriment to help others out of danger and alleviate their suffering.



The Parish Priest was delivering a sermon on the theme: "Give them something to eat".



Parishioners who were masked up and mindful of all the protocols put in place by the Parish, registered for their preferred service online to avoid overcrowding at registration desks.



Before they made their way into the nave through the main entrance to occupy numbered pews, parishioners were required to wash and sanitise their hands, and their temperatures checked and recorded.



As accustomed, since the reopening of Parishes throughout the Anglican Diocese of Accra, Eucharistic Service was conducted in strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols for congregational worship.



Even though the President, in his last address to the nation, as part of efforts to ease COVID-19 restrictions, extended in-person worship from one to two hours, the parish was yet to resume normal sung mass.



Reverend Kpoanu said, "the true essence of our living as Christians was to help one another however small, and true compassion demanded us to go out of our way to be present to someone in need of help."



He called on Christians to seek the face of God and pray unceasingly to be delivered from evil doers.



He said the weapon of Christians was prayer and they ought to put on the full armour of God and exercise perseverance in their prayer.

