Press Releases of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Advocates for Christ

Christian caucus to examine election 2020 manifestos

Alternative manifesto forum by the Advocates for Christ

*ELECTION2020* manifestos of the major political parties will face yet another major test as to whether they meet the expectations of the Christian voter community.



A faith based pressure group of Christian Professionals - known as Advocates for Christ, takes their turn to critique political party policy promises through the laser lens of the Holy Book ensuring that they are closely examined and well analysed.



Dubbed the “Alternative Manifesto Forum (AMF) 2020” under the theme - “Moving Ghana Forward: An Independent View on Political Manifestos” the event will bring together key representatives of all the major political parties, civil society organizations, media and will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts & Sciences, Accra on Wednesday 28th October 2020 9am.



Using the biblical “GATES” categorization, the group will present their independent position on 12 gates/sectors including the Economy, Finance and Business, Law, Governance and Politics, Education, Health, Arts and Entertainment, Media, Communication, the Environment and Sustainability, Youth and Sports, Science, Technology and Innovation, Agriculture and Agribusiness, Family and Religious sectors.



According to the chairman of the group policy strategist Edem Senanu, the forum will serve as the first of many bold steps “to provide a permanent and proactive Christian voice on Governance and national issues in the nation"

