Christian Gyan: Van Persie leads tributes to late Ghana star

Former Arsenal star Robin van Persie and ex-Netherlands midfielder George Boateng have paid tribute to former Ghana international Christian Attah Gyan who passed away on Wednesday.
Gyan’s death was announced by former club Feyenoord, with whom he was attached to for 10 years between 1997 and 2007. He died at the age of 43.
“A beautiful soul is never forgotten. You were there for me in the early days of my career and supported me like a big brother. I will forever be thankful for those memories. Rest in peace Christian,” Van Persie, who made his career breakthrough at Feyenoord during Gyan’s era and was clubmates with the fullback until 2004, posted on social media.
Ghana-born former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder Boateng, who was a club-mate of Gyan between 1997 and 1998, also posted: “This is a hard one for me to take. R.I.P Christian Gyan. I will never forget our time together at Feyenoord. Rest In Peace my brother.”
