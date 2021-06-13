Christian Eriksen update: Denmark midfielder suffered cardiac arrest, says team doctor

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Christian Eriksen suffer cardiac arrest wen e collapse for Denmark Euro 2020 match against Finland, according to Danish team doctor Morten Boesen.



Earlier, officials say di midfielder bin dey stable for hospital and bin send im greetings to im national team-mates.



Eriksen collapse shortly before half-time for Denmark opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.



"E bin don go. We do cardiac resuscitation, na cardiac arrest," said Boesen.



"How close we bin dey to losing im? I no know, but we get am back afta one defib [defibrillation] so dat one dey quite fast.



"Di examinations dem don do so far look fine. We no get explanation as to why e happen."



Di 29-year-old Inter Milan player bin collect emergency medical treatment ontop pitch before dem take am go hospital.



