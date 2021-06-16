Christian Eriksen first post afta cardiac arrest for Euro 2020 tok say 'im dey fine'

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Christian Eriksen don update fans from im hospital bed - e post picture and thank dem for dia support and say im dey feel fine.



Di Denmark midfielder, wey be 29 years, collapse for dia Saturday game wit Finland and bin need di medical team to help revive am for pitch.



Eriksen thank fans from around di world for dia support.



"Now, I go support di boys for Denmark team for dia next matches," na wetin im write. "Play for all of Denmark."



Di Inter Milan playmaker dey stable condition now for Copenhagen hospital.



"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around di world," na so im add put. "E mean a lot to me and my family.



"I' dey fine. I still get to go through some examinations for hospital, but I dey feel OK."



Tori be say dem bin revive Eriksen for pitch afta im collapse shortly before half-time for Saturday match for Copenhagen.



