Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder comot from hospital afta Euro 2020 collapse

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Christian Eriksen don dey discharged from hospital after "successful" operation to fit di player wit heart-starting device.



Di 29-year-old Denmark midfielder suffered cardiac arrest during im side defeat by Finland for Copenhagen on Saturday.



Im visit di Denmark team on Friday and go now return home with im family.



"Thank you for di massive number of greetings," Eriksen tok for statement.



"E dey incredible say I fit see and feel.



"Di operation go well, and I dey alright under di circumstances.



"E bin dey really great to see di guys again after di fantastic game dem play last night. No need to say, I go dey cheer dem on on Monday against Russia."



Former Tottenham player Eriksen, wey now dey wit Inter Milan, collapse shortly before half-time against Finland and doctors bin use defibrillator to bring am back to life.



Dem later put ICD - implantable cardioverter defibrillator - wey dey "necessary due to rhythm disturbances", Danish team doctor Morten Boesen bin tok.



Di British Heart Foundation describe ICD as small device wey dem dey place under pesin skin, con connect am to di heart with "thin wires" and "e go send electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms".



Denmark play dia final group B match against Russia on Monday.



On Thursday, players and fans from Denmark and dia opponents Belgium show support for Eriksen during emotional one minute applause for di 10th minute of di match. Eriksen dey wear Denmark number 10 shirt.



Denmark lose di game 2-1.



