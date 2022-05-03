Christian Conteh can't wait to return to Feyenoord for preseason

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Christian Conteh is leased by Feyenoord to FC Dordrecht. He has already played a number of good matches in the Kitchen Champion Division, giving him another chance in Rotterdam in the summer.



"I will participate in the preparation and then I'll see where I stand at that moment. Then we'll see further after that," says the attacker in conversation with RTV Rijnmond. The German winger is closely watched by the Rotterdam club.



"When I score or play a good game, I get to hear something positive. They tell me to keep going and focus on that. I have good contact with Arnesen. When you talk to a technical director, not everyone has to know what it's about," said Conteh.



Conteh made his professional debut for FC St. Pauli in the 2. Bundesliga on 29 July 2019, scoring a goal in the away match against Arminia Bielefeld. In July 2020, Conteh joined Eredivisie club Feyenoord.