Christian Attah Gyan won three titles including defunct UEFA Cup with Feyenoord

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Feyenoord fans are shocked after learning of the death of their former defender Christian Attah Gyan.



Gyan served the Dutch giants diligently during his playing career and his death has left the supporters sad.



According to reports, cancer is the cause of his death at the age of 43.



Gyan had a long battle with cancer and even received support from Feyenoord who donated 35,000 euros for medical bills in 2017.



He spent 10 years at Feyenoord, having joined them as a teenager in 1997, two years after helping Ghana win the U17 FIFA World Cup in Ecuador.



Gyan during his 10-year stint scored three goals in many games.



He also helped them win three titles - the UEFA Cup, christened the Europa League, Eredivisie, and Johan Cruyff Shield.