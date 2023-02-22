Christian Atsu was a soldier who was loved by many – South Africa women's coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the South Africa Women’s national team, Desiree Ellis has reacted to the death of Ghana winger Christian Atsu.



In her tribute to the fallen Black Stars forward, she said it is clear Ghana has lost a soldier who was loved by many people.



“Our hearts go out to the families as well as to Ghana and Atsu’s family. That’s the worst thing that you what to hear after so long, but we pray for the families and pray that God give them strength.



“And to Ghana, you have lost a soldier but know that he was loved by many,” the South Africa women’s national team coach said.



Christian Atsu passed at the age of 31 after he was caught up in the wreckage of the Turkey earthquake.



Since he was confirmed dead on Saturday, people from around the world have extended their condolences to Ghana and the late player’s family.











