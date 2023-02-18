Christian Atsu’s agent reveals 'picture strategy' in search of missing footballer

Sports News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is still missing after two devastating earthquakes hit Turkey.



His agent, Nana Sechere, has come up with a new strategy to help locate the 31-year-old player, whose whereabouts remain unknown.



The earthquakes badly damaged Atsu’s apartment, and Sechere, along with Atsu’s siblings, is currently in Hatay, waiting for news of the footballer.



Sechere revealed the new strategy during an interview with Turkish outlet Haber Global.



“We want his photo to be sent to hospitals. Maybe he came out of the rubble after the earthquake…maybe people did not know Atsu.



“Anyone who sees him should contact us. We want to find him.”