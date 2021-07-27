You are here: HomeSports2021 07 27Article 1318030

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Christian Atsu makes debut for Al Raed in defeat to Ibiza in preseason friendly 

Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu made his debut for Saudi side Al Raed against Spanish side Ibiza in a preseason friendly.

The game ended 2-0 in favor of the Spanish side with the goals scored in each half.

Christian Atsu who joined the club on a two-year deal as a free agent came on as a substitute to make his debut for the club.

Al Raed is currently on a pre-season tour in Spain and will engage some clubs before returning to their home country to begin the season.

Atsu joined the Saudi giants on a two-year deal, having cut ties with English fold Newcastle United following the expiration of his contract.

 

 

