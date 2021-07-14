Christian Atsu hopes to return to Black Stars ahead of 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Winger Christian Atsu has set his sights on returning to the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.



Atsu who was the most outstanding player at the 2015 AFCON tournament is yet to feature for the national team under coach Charles Akonnor.



But the 29-year-old has disclosed having a discussion with the trainer before deciding to exclude himself from international duties.



Despite being out of the team for about 2-years, Atsu has eyed a return ahead of the AFCON tournament scheduled for January 2022.



“The coach understands and he told me to let him know when I’m ready. I need to be playing first,” he said.



“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad."



“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure,” he told the Athletic UK.