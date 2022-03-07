Christian Atsu happy to return to action after long injury lay-off

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Christian Atsu has expressed his joy to return to full fitness after making his third appearance for his out Al Reid in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.



The 30-year-old was in action on Saturday when his side defeated Al Fahya. He lasted over 70 minutes before he was subbed off.



Atsu returned to field on February 5, 2022 after a long-term injury and has gone ahead to play 4 times in the last 5 games for Al Raed.



"I am happy to return and participate after a long absence, due to an injury I suffered in the hamstring muscle. I was keen to rehabilitate well despite my long absence from the beginning of the season almost, and now I am ready to serve the team."



"I need more time to gradually return to my level to give everything I have. Currently, I prefer playing on the right wing, but I am ready to participate and serve the team, whether on the right or left wing."



"All that matters to us now is to return to victories, and they will be accompanied by levels in the coming period after the team regains its confidence."



“I am at the coach’s disposal at any time and it is not true that my precautionary position is my signature for Damk Club,” he added.