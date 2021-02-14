Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Christian Atsu forces out the Senegalese midfielder Saivet from Newcastle United squad

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Premier League side, Newcastle United are seeking to release Senegalese midfielder, Henri Saivet from the club following the return of Christian Atsu to the squad.



Saivet is set to follow Achraf Lazaar from the club who was allowed to move on following his disastrous spell at St James' Park.



Ghana midfielder, Christian Atsu was chosen ahead of the Senegalese midfielder.



Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce in a press conference last weekend confirmed Atsu is back to his squad after making just one appearance for the club in the ongoing season.



Atsu was expected to leave the club during the winter window but decided to stay at the club.



Meanwhile, Saivet played for the under-23s in November but his last first-team appearance was more than three years ago.



There has been no interest in either a loan or permanent deal with his £30,000 plus wages a major stumbling block for clubs



