Christian Atsu explains why he stayed at Newcastle despite being sidelined

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has explained why he stayed at Newcastle United last season despite being sidelined by manager Steve Bruce.



Bruce told Atsu before the start of the campaign that his services are not needed, however, Atsu decided to stay and see out the final year of his contract.



He was registered for Premier League and played just 10 minutes while training oftentimes with the reserve team.



“I made the decision myself to stay there and finish my contract and then leave. So, it’s not the coach’s fault, it’s my own decision. And I say I never regret any decision I take in life. Because this is me, so I’m very happy about the decision I made,” Atsu said in an interview with 3Sports.



“When the gaffer told me that, I wasn’t worried about the football side; it was just my kids, my family, and my partner that I was thinking about.”



Atsu landed at Newcastle United, initially on loan from Chelsea, and after helping them secure Premier League promotion in 2017, he signed a four-year deal worth £6.2 million.



Recently, he signed a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabian top-flight club Al Raed.