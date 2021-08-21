Christain Atsu commences training with Saudi club Al-Raed

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has commenced training with his new club Al-Raed.



Christian Atsu started training with Saudi top-flight side this week a month after signing for them.



The 29-year-old has not featured for the club since he joined them on a free transfer after leaving Newcastle United.



Al-Raed have played two matches in the new 2021/22 Saudi Pro League with him because he lacks match fitness.



In his absence, Al-Raed won their opening game 1-0 against Al-Fateh but were battered 3-0 by Al-Ittihad last weekend.



Atsu signed a two-year contract in July this year.



He previously played for Chelsea, Porto, Malaga, and Everton.