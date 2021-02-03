Religion of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Christ Global Family Chapel

Christ Global Family Chapel's 2021 Prophetic Gathering kicks off

The host of the power-packed program is Rev. Joseph Okley-Denfu.

The 2021 edition of the annual Prophetic Gathering organized by the Christ Global Family Chapel, begun on Monday, February 1, 2021.



The power-packed journey of prayers and fasting is themed "Unstoppable Enlargement."



The influence and impact of the event continue to grow and transcend the boundaries of the CGFC, which is located East Legon Hills, Santeo, in Accra.



The conference consistently carries a poignant message for the entire continent of Africa.



Speakers



Prominent ministers of the gospel will bring inspiring messages of hope, direction, and empowerment to attendants at the programme.



The 35-day program which started on February 1 and will end on March 7, 2021, will have seasoned men of God including Prophet Dr Bernard Taylor, Prophet Michael Mensah, Apostle Dr James Newman, Prophet David Flamo, Prophet Albert Asihene-Ajarquah and Prophetess Evelyn Koffi.



Programme begins from 9am to 12:30pm in the mornings and 6pm to 9pm in the evenings.



