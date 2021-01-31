Religion of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: GNA

Christ Embassy Church members observe coronavirus protocols

Members of the Christ Embassy Church, Love World Arena in Accra complied with the COVID-19 safety protocols during church service on Sunday.



The church royal guards were spotted at their entrance as early as 0830 hours checking the temperature of all members before entering the church premises.



They ensured that all members either washed their hands with soap under running water or sanitized their hands and wore their nose masks properly.



Chairs in the church hall were also arranged with social distancing.



Pastor Biodun Lawal, Regional Pastor for Christ Embassy Ghana in a sermon, advised members not be afraid of contracting the virus, but adhere to the safety protocols as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.



The latest update on the Ghana Health Service (GHS)website said the country has recorded 3,940 active cases with 390 deaths and 59,553 people recovered out of 63,883 cases recorded so far.



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA)in a statement issued earlier on called on government to place a ban on church services, funerals and other social gatherings.



The association said with the current trend, where an average of 600 persons tested positive for the virus a day, a review of the imposition of restriction was inevitable.



It said the non-adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures has the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease hence, government should impose stricter measures in the fight against the pandemic.



The GMA has however threatened to embark on a strike should government fail to impose restrictions on social gatherings as the surge in active COVID-19 cases persisted.



Coronaviruses are said to be a large group of viruses that are common among animals.



In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning, they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.



They are said to be the cause of dangerous diseases with incubation period between 4-6 days.



Signs and symptoms are; fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, and possibly a headache.