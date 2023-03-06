Chris Hughton will do an excellent job for Black Stars – Ex-Ghana captain John Mensah

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain, John Mensah believes Chris Hughton will do an excellent job for the Black Stars.



Hughton, who previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion, replaced Otto Addo, who resigned after the World Cup.



The former Brighton boss will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who served under Addo during his tenure.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the former Sunderland defender stated that Hughton is in to do an excellent job for the national team.



"It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers."



"Chris is in to do an excellent job and want success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again."



"There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete,” he said.



Hughton’s first assignment will be against Angola later this month in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader in March.