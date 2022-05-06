Chris Hughton urges Nigerians to support Ghana at World Cup despite heartbreak

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chris Hughton to be maintained as technical advisor



Chris Hughton attends Football Writers Association Awards



Chris Hughton wants Nigerians to support Ghana



Ghana’s Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has urged Nigerian football fans to throw their weight behind the Black Stars despite losing their place at the 2022 World Cup to Ghana.



The Black Stars eliminated the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs after earning an away goal advantage in their 1-1 game at Abuja.



The failure to qualify for their 7th World Cup appearance left Nigerians heartbroken.



However, Chris Hughton met Nigerian sports journalist, Mimosa Fawaz at the English Football Writers Association Awards night and a conversation ensued between them.



According to Mimi Fawaz who said she has recovered from the World Cup elimination, Chris Hughton asked Nigerians to support the Black Stars at the tournament.



She tweeted, “I have finally recovered from the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup qualifier ????.



“Bumped into Chris Hughton at the Football Writers Association Award last night & he asked me if we are still friends & hopes that I will be supporting them in Qatar.



“I said absolutely!,” She tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA are reported to be interested in maintaining Chris Hughton as technical advisor of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.



