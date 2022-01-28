You are here: HomeSports2022 01 28Article 1456252

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chris Hughton's reported appointment as Ghana coach generates excitement on social media

News of former Norwich coach, Chs Hughton taking over the vacant Black Stars has generated excitement on social media as many believe the former Brighton & Hove Albion is tactically astute, and thus is the right man to replace outgone Milovan Rajevac.

A report in the media space shows that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is set to hand the vacant role to the Irish-born Ghanaian.

According to the reports. Hughton is not the choice of the FA but rather the choice of the government.

The Black Stars coaching role became vacant the Ghana Football Association parted ways with Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2021 AFCON.

Chris Hughton is already in Ghana to spend some holidays with his family.

Meanwhile, their candidate for the role includes, Aston Villa's U23 coach George Boateng, former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rhor, and Otto Addo.

