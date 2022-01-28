Chris Hughton's reported appointment as Ghana coach generates excitement on social media

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News of former Norwich coach, Chs Hughton taking over the vacant Black Stars has generated excitement on social media as many believe the former Brighton & Hove Albion is tactically astute, and thus is the right man to replace outgone Milovan Rajevac.



A report in the media space shows that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is set to hand the vacant role to the Irish-born Ghanaian.



According to the reports. Hughton is not the choice of the FA but rather the choice of the government.



The Black Stars coaching role became vacant the Ghana Football Association parted ways with Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2021 AFCON.



Chris Hughton is already in Ghana to spend some holidays with his family.



Meanwhile, their candidate for the role includes, Aston Villa's U23 coach George Boateng, former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rhor, and Otto Addo.



Read some reactions below



In our current state, Chris Hughton will be the best man to handle this Black Stars team — not because he's the best tactician but he's someone this bunch of corrupt EXCO members at the FA can't manipulate. pic.twitter.com/Qr1qXFAA0b — Nanaoseiike (@nanaoseiike) January 28, 2022

Chris Hughton has strong backing from government. Ghana FA are not keen on appointing him but may bow to the pressure.



It's apparent government is not convinced the FA can solely get the next appointment right after episodes of CK Akonnor and Milo.#TeamGhana — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 28, 2022

Looking at CV, Chris Hughton is a better choice than all the names in the air. — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) January 28, 2022

This FA paaa! The body that sorts you out financially says they want Chris Hughton and you are fighting back saying you want Otto Addo. Don't be stubborn. Accept Chris and add Otto Addo. They'll form a perfect combo like Nana Addo & Bawumia.

No parochial interest FA. pic.twitter.com/QGdd2ItnWY — Ghanaba Manuel???????? (@nanakgyesi1) January 28, 2022

Probably about right that international football is Chris Hughton's call now. https://t.co/MvyDGEPlxl — Grant (@Grantnffc1) January 28, 2022

Chris Hughton is the best choice for Ghana ????????. He must be the black stars coach. — Elvis Nana Kojo Ababio VIP (@NanaKAbabio) January 27, 2022

If Chris Hughton is really available, the GFA must get him without wasting any time. He’s more proven and has a better CV. I don’t have magic to tell if he’ll succeed or fail. What I know, though, is that his appointment won’t be ma try ma kw3. pic.twitter.com/r0I5yRptNO — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) January 28, 2022

The only reason I’m it’s glad Chris Hughton is the GFA can’t manipulate him and he will have the balls to bench Jordan Ayew when he plays shitty soccer pic.twitter.com/XGfNYXnfmu — ynwa guy (@GHBond) January 28, 2022

Chris Hughton isn’t that bad !

He is good coach but the question is



Can he be that firm enough to reject influence on call ups by the big men in Ghana football??@garyalsmith @_owurakuampofo @Fentuo_ @PapaPoku pic.twitter.com/hoUwKjf4wB — Overrated???????? (@Bobby_Filson) January 28, 2022

Appoint Chris Hughton, disband the so-called BlackStars Management committee. Strict disciplining measures must be give to the players. Proper technical team must be formed with Ex players, helping in callups. — Asiedu (@leitekaka459) January 28, 2022

Chris Hughton wouldn’t be bad tho..! If We keep Otto Addo as an assistant, it wouldn’t be bad too..! — Kojo Sarkodie (@paakojosarkodie) January 22, 2022

Chris Hughton de3 I like. I think he will do well. — Destro (@papa_kwadwo) January 28, 2022