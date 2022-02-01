Chris Hughton is like Jose Mourinho - Majority leader

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chris Hughton leads race for Black Stars job



We need a coach who can weld our 'average' materials together - Kyei Mensah Bonsu



GFA sack Milovan Rajevac



Majority leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has likened potential Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton's coaching style to that of former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho.



The member of Parliament for Suame constituency believes Hughton and Jose share similar traits of building formidable teams with average players.



Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs argued that with the affirmation quality, Chris Hughton will be the right man to lead Ghana.



"I believe in coaches who put together qualities that you can vouch for. Because he used unsung players to develop his tactics. So technically they may not be good players but tactically if he welds them together to become a strong team then that coach is a very good coach." He said.



"At the moment, the materials are not that good so who can weld them together for us to get a strong team that is what Mourinho did with Porto. He put them together, compact play. So tactically they were good but if you pick one you will realize the player is not good. So, we need a coach who could do that, weld the team so that tactically if we can't beat you it will be difficult to beat us." he added.



Chris Hughton led Brighton and Hove Albion to a premier league qualification and maintained their EPL status in the first season.



The manager's name has come up as one of the leading names to take over the Black Stars job after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.