Chris Hughton excited about Black Stars technical advisor role

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton has confirmed agreeing to serve as a Technical advisor to the technical team of the Ghana national team for the final hurdle in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The experienced tactician was early this month announced by the Ghana FA as one of the coaches whose services have been secured for the clash against Nigeria in March.



Speaking in an interview, Chris Hughton who is excited about the opportunity says he is ready to give his expertise to help the Black Stars.



“Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria. I am involved in that.



“There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer,” the coach who is widely known in England said.



For his role as technical advisor, Chris Hughton will be advising the head coach Otto Addo in the upcoming matches.







