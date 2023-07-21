Chris Hughton doesn't deserve to be the Black Stars coach – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Controversial football pundit, Charles Taylor has descended heavily on Black Stars head coach Chris Houghton, citing that the former Brighton and Hove Albion gaffer lacks tactical abilities and should be relieved of his role.



According to the former Ghanaian international, despite the abundance of talents Ghana can boast of, Hughton can’t create opportunities and hence does not deserve to maintain his position as Black Stars tactician.



"Chris Hughton doesn't deserve to be the Black Stars coach; his tactical abilities are very low. He can't create competition among the players, he always uses old players, getting abysmal results. He needs to be sacked", he told Angel TV.



He was named Ghana's head coach in February this year after serving as technical advisor during the tenure of Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Hughton, 64, has taken charge of three games since his appointment; winning one and drawing two during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March and June.



There has been increased criticality about the performance of Hughton just three games in with GFA officials among those very critical of the Black Stars in the last three games.



His next task comes in September when the AFCON qualifiers resume and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November respectively.



