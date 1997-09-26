Seminar On Facilitation Of International Maritime Transport Opens In Accra

General News of Friday, 26 September 1997

Nungua (Greater Accra Region) 24, Sept. Mr Steve Akorli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Transport, today said that maritime transport services must be cost effective and efficient to maximise consumer benefits of imports and make export commodities competitive. He said some outmoded practices in shipping cause unnecessary delays in maritime traffic leading to high cost to shippers. Mr Akorli said this when opening a seminar on "Facilitation Of International Maritime Traffic" at the African Regional Maritime Academy at Nungua. The Seminar organized by the Ministry is being attended by officials from Immigration, Customs, Institute of trade and forwarders, Plant Quarantine and Ghana Ports Authority. Mr Akorli said as ports in the sub-region strive to become more efficient there is the need to look at existing ships and cargo clearance procedures that do not add value to the port business. Mr Akorli said it is necessary to adopt the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system of the International Maritime Traffic Facilitation Convention which, among others, is meant to improve the turnaround time of ships. EDI also reduces port cost, eliminates mounting paper requirement and redundant procedures.



