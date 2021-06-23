Chris Brown dey face accuse say im beat woman for LA

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Chris Brown don dey accused say im beat one woman afta argument for Los Angeles.



Di 32 year old R&B star allegedly beat di woman on Friday 18 June.



One tok-tok pesin for di Los Angeles Police Department say na around 7:30am dem receive call make officer come one area for di San Fernando Valley, southern California.



Di police say dem don file Crime report for battery and LA city attorney office go now reason whether to bring any charges.



According to di police tok-tok pesin, di US singer no dey when police reach di scene.



"Di victim tok say she and di suspect bin dey argue before di suspect hit her," E add.



Chris Brown representatives neva reply BBC Newsbeat request for comment.



Di Grammy-winning artist bin get five years probation and community service order for assaulting im former girlfriend, Rihanna for 2009.



For 2017, another former girlfriend wey be actress and model Karrueche Tran also get five-year restraining order against am.



