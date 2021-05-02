Chioma at 26: See how Nigerians react to Davido message to 'Mama Ify' on her birthday

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Many pipo bin dey wonder why 'Mama Ify' dey trend for Nigeria Twitter since Friday 30th of May and no be oda reason dan di Nigerian musician Davido birthday message to im fiancee Chefchi wey her name be Chioma Avrial Rowland as di she celebrate her 26th birthday.



Plenti pipo bin dey wonder about di 'couple' relationship for some months now and unconfirm report say di two don part ways.



Davido and Chioma bin engage in 2019 and dey expected to marry for di year 2020 but di marraige no happun.



Di two have one pikin togeda, Ifeanyi, but tins no be like before for di lovers and dis dey make pipo wonder wetin dey sup about dia relationship.



Di couple neva tok anytin about dia relationship too but dem don stop to dey post each oda photo for social media.



Wetin make 'Mama Ify' dey trend for Twitter?



Chioma on Friday celebrate her 26th birthday and e be like say many pipo bin dey wait to see how Davido go celebrate im 'assurance' but to di surprise of plenti pipo as e post her picture for im Instagram tori wit di message:



''All God's blessings on ur birthday today!



Make una it a great one MAMA IFY'' to which Chioma reply '' Thank you''.



How Nigerians take react to Davido birthday message to Chioma



Plenti pipo alias 'Chioma online-in-law' quick chook mouth for di mata as dem begin 'Mama Ify' for Twitter and dos wey dey Facebook and Instagram sef no dey behind.



Check some di tweets and oda online posts:





