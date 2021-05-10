China rocket falling to earth: Chinese rocket land for planet earth

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Debris from one Chinese rocket wey dey roll back towards Earth don scatter over di Indian Ocean, China tok.



Di major part of di rocket destroy during di re-entry, but parts land for one location 72.47° East and 2.65° North, Chinese state-run media dey report am.



Di point lies west of di Maldives.



US and European tracking sites bin don dey monitor di uncontrolled fall of di Long March-5b vehicle.



Chinese state media say parts of di rocket re-enter di atmosphere at 10:24 Beijing time (02:24 GMT) on Sunday.



US Space Command tok for one statement say dem fit "confam say di Chinese Long March-5b re-enter over di Arabian Peninsula".



Dem no "sabi if di parts impact land or water," di agency tok.



Ahead of di rocket's re-entry e bin get fears say di debris fit come down for one area wia pipo no dey live.



US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin say China dey negligent to let di rocket fall out of orbit.



However, space experts don predict say di chances of anyone actually being hit by one piece of space junk dey very small, not least because so much of di Earth surface dey covered by ocean, and pipo no dye live for huge land areas.



Dem use di main segment from di Long March-5b vehicle to launch di first module of China new space station last month.



At 18 tonnes, e be one of di largest items for decades to have undirected dive into di atmosphere.



Di US tok last week say dem bin dey watch di path of di object - but dem no get plans to shoot am down.



