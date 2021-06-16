Chimamanda Adichie 'It is Obscene' essay and why pipo dey react

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigerian writer and feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie don cause gbasgbos ontop social media wit her latest essay wey she title "It is Obscene: A True Reflection in Three Parts."



Di essay wey focus on some of her experiences as a public figure don generate plenty reactions from Nigerians.



Di essay wey dey in three parts clear air ontop di interview she do for 2017, wia she give her opinion about transgender wia she say trans woman na trans woman.



Dis her comment that time bin generate plenty reactions and pipo bin accuse her say she dey transmophobic.



She say her statement dey misunderstood at di time and she no fit clear air because dem advise her say silence na di best.



Wetin Chimamanda tok for di essay?



For di first part of di essay, di prize-winning novelist bin tok about one young woman wey she welcome into her life, treat her as friend but she later post lies about her for social media and also insult her and call her murderer on top social media for di comment she make about transgender.



She say e pain her well-well because dis young lady wey she no mention her name na pesin wey sabi her well-well.



For di part two of di essay, she bin write how pipo dey use her name to collect shine and dem no go even acknowledge her.



Di author also tok about how social media no dey allow pipo fit be themselves again. How many young pipo don rob themselves of opportunity to learn and to grow.



Many pipo don react to her post say plenty tins wey she tok na true, others accuse her say her comment on trans neva still change.



