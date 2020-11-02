Press Releases of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Chemico Ltd

Chemico Ltd. supports the 36th Farmers’ Day celebration with GH¢400,000

Mr. Gregory Amprofi (left) hands over the cheque to Dr. Nurah Gyeile

Chemico Limited, Ghana’s pioneer Agro-inputs company has supported this year’s farmers day celebration with over GH¢400,000.



The company handed over a cheque of GH¢100,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and additionally presented some cash and agrochemical products valued at over GH¢300,000 to some Regional Metropolitan Municipal and District Directorate of the Ministry towards their local celebration of the 36th farmers’ day in Ghana.



The donation according to the company is to supplement the Government's effort by motivating the farmers to put up their best to increase productivity.



Mr. Gregory Amprofi, Business Development Manager at Chemico Ltd who was present at MOFA to hand over the donation on behalf of the company informed that "Chemico Ltd. has over the years supported the Ministry to reward deserving farmers since the inception of the farmers day celebration and as a Pioneer, Agro-inputs company, we are happy to complement the efforts of the ministry in providing incentives to our gallant farmers who are the major food production agents in the country.”



Mr. Amprofi underscored the importance of such annual benevolence on the company’s calendar observing that MOFA and farmers, in particular, are major partners to Chemico Ltd. and as a result giving support towards such a day is appropriate.



The Minister of State in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Nurah Gyeile who was present to receive the donation on behalf of the Ministry and the National Farmers’ Day Planning Committee commended Chemico Ltd. for their annual donations towards the farmers’ day celebrations.



He particularly praised them for annually extending the support to some Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directorate of the Ministry towards their local celebrations.



Dr. Gyeile urged corporate institutions and private individuals to emulate such patriotic gestures from Chemico Ltd. to celebrate farmers for their hard work and serve as a platform to encourage agricultural productivity in the country through the farmers’ day celebration.



Goodwill message



The Director of Sales and Marketing-Chemico Ltd, Mr. Prince Agyemang Yeboah wished farmers a happy farmers day celebration and expressed optimism that their efforts will spur Agribusiness development amidst the Covid-19 pandemic as captured under this year’s theme for the celebration.



“Our gallant farmers are at the centre of Chemico’s operations. We work with them in the supply of quality agro-chemicals & fertilizer products to boost productivity. So we are here to celebrate with them” he said and assured Chemico Ltd would continue to offer quality products to promote Agriculture.



36th Farmers day celebration



This year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration is scheduled to take place at Techiman in the Bono East Region. The day, which is set aside by the government to honour farmers and fishermen who provide food for the people, raw materials for industries and earn foreign exchange for the country, is on the theme:



"Agribusiness Development under COVID-19-Opportunities and challenges."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.