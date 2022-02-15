Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi wins FIFA Club World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Saturday evening, the London club battled to break down Palmeiras, their Brazilian opponents in the FIFA Club World Club final.



Attacker Kai Harvertz scored from the penalty spot in extra time to secure the historic win for Thomas Tuchel's side.



Callum Hudson-Odoi featured in the FIFA Club World Club final against Palmeiras at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium.



The 21-year-old assisted Chelsea's first goal on Saturday in which Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku beautifully slotted into the net.



After the game Hudson-Odoi stated that his hard work in training with Romelu Lukaku paid off at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium against their Brazilian opponents.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has three goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.