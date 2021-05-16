Chelsea v Leicester City result: Di Foxes beat di Blues to carry FA Cup

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Leicester City don win di FA Cup.



Youri Tielemans goal give di Foxes di lead for di 63rd minute.



Goal from Ben Chiwell bin wan change di game but VAR rule say na offside.



Leicester carry di cup for dia fifth appearance inside FA Cup final and dia first since 1969.



Before today, The Foxes bin don lose all dia previous finals, di most appearance wey one side don make for di competition history without ever winning di trophy.



Chelsea bin dey aim for FA Cup and Champions League double but e no happen.



Na around 20,000 fans enta Wembley for di game.



Dis na di biggest crowd since lockdown.



Dis season of FA Cup bin start on 31 August wen Woodford Town beat ninth-tier rivals London Colney 3-1 for di extra preliminary round.



A total of 736 teams na im enta di competition with National League North Chorley, di last non-league club to be knocked out. Di Magpies reach di fourth round before dem lose to Premier League Wolves.



Championship club Bournemouth na di last team outside di Premier League to be eliminated, di Cherries bin reach di quarter-finals before dem lose to Southampton.



Meanwhile Brendan Rodgers side dey on course to finish in di top four for di first time since winning di Premier League for 2015-16.



Chelsea on dia part be eight-time FA Cup winners and dey enjoy impressive run of form under Tuchel, wey be di first German manager to lead im side out for an FA Cup final.



