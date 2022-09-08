Chelsea to appoint Graham Potter as new head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Chelsea are set to appoint Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter as their new head coach to succeed outgone Thomas Tuchel.



The London side fired Tuchel after a poor run of results in the English Premier League and a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League matchday one.



According to reliable transfer journalist, Frabizio Romano, Graham Potter's appointment as Chelsea manager is a matter of hours as both clubs are close to completing the final details of the agreement.



"Graham Potter will be appointed as new Chelsea manager, as expected. Agreement in place, contracts now being prepared as the proposal has been accepted. Here we go.



Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours," he tweeted.



Graham Potter is currently regarded as the best British gaffer after overseeing and building an exciting Brighton side within three seasons.



This season, he has led Brighton to a flying start, sitting 4th on the log with four wins in six games including victories over Manchester United, Leicester City and West Ham United.



If his appointment as Chelsea manager materialises in time, he could be on the bench for the Blues in their game against Fulham.













