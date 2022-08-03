Chelsea's Koulibaly slams Napoli owner for 'disrespecful' AFCON comments

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Former Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has slammed his 'disrespectful' ex-club owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis following the latter's assertion that he will not sign African players unless they agree to forfeit playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Koulibaly who spent eight years at Napoli said De Laurentiis should appreciate and regard African players just like he(De Laurentiis) holds high European players.



The Senegalese, however, believes the comment by the club owner is solely his opinion and not a reflection of Napoli as a club.



“…you cannot speak about an African national team like this. You have to have respect like you have for a European team… I respect what he thinks, it’s up to him but I think not everybody has that same idea at Napoli,” he said a quote by BBC sports journalist, John Bennett.



De Laurentiis stated in an interview on Wall Street Italia talk show that he has warned his people in charge of transfers not to suggest the signing of African players to him 'anymore'.



“I told them, lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore!” said De Laurentiis during a streamed event.



“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!" he added.



“We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others.”



The Napoli owners' frustration is borne out of losing his key players to the African Cup of Nations which is played between January and February.







