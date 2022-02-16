Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi coy on England future

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is tight-lipped on where his international future lies as the player is unsure about representing England.



Hudson-Odoi was born and raised in Wandsworth, Greater London and is the younger brother of non-League striker Bradley Hudson-Odoi and the second son of former Hearts of Oak Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Odoi.



He was called up by the England under-21 team for the first time in March 2019.



A few days later, following injury to some of the senior squad players, he was called up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.



He made his debut on 22 March as a 70th-minute substitute in a 5–0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium.



Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent the African side as FIFA rules state that players can still switch international sides if a player has made no more than three appearances for his country, all of those appearances came before the age of 21 and none of them were in a major international tournament.



He would have to wait until November 2022 to represent Ghana — three years after his last appearance for England — but given that would enable him to play in the World Cup in Qatar, it remains an attractive option.



In the summer the winger was in Ghana where he held meetings with President Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed Chelsea jersey, while also meeting the Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha and the GFA boss Kurt Okraku.



On Saturday after Chelsea beat Palmeiras to win Club World Cup, Hudson-Odoi was asked about his international future.



The interviewer asked Hudson-Odoi if he would play for England at World Cup in Qatar, he responded, “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far.”



The winger was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for his Euro 2020 squad and will certainly be having second thoughts about representing England with how tight competition is as compared to Ghana.



Last week reports were rife in the local media that the youngster had agreed to play for Ghana after Chris Hughton met Hudson-Odoi's father in a Ghana hotel.