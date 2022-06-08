Chelsea players, fans pay tribute to late Ghanaian kit man

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Chelsea kitman dies



John Terry mourns demise of Chelsea kitman



Hudson-Odoi pays tribute to Eric Kweku



Chelsea legend John Terry has led a pack of players and fans to pay tribute to late kitman Eric Kweku who died few days after a vacation in Ghana.



John Terry tweeted "“RIP ERIC. Heartbreaking news today. BOSS you will be deeply missed.



The fans have been paying tribute to the man who has been with Chelsea for ages, serving the club's academy.



Black Stars target Calum Hudson-Odoi has been mourning the unfortunate demise of the man and so is defender Reece James who posted a picture of Eric with academy team.



Meanwhile, a social media influencer with the handle ‘Asiedu Mends’ has claimed to be the nephew of the deceased man.



According to him, his uncle came to Ghana to spend his holidays some two weeks ago and passed away in the morning of Tuesday, June 7.



Sharing a picture of the late Eric, he wrote “This is my uncle. He came to Ghana to spend some holidays just last 2 weeks and he passed away this morning. These past few days hasn’t been okay with me but better days ahead. Thank you uncle for the advice and support”.



Meanwhile Chelsea are yet to issue official communication on the death of Eric Kweku.





Rest In Peace Eric????



You was more than a kit man. You had a real clean heart, funny personality and always wanted the best for all the academy lads. Miss the days when I used to rummage for fresh Nike socks ????



Until we meet again???? fly high & rest easy. Will miss you???? pic.twitter.com/pg0nyue8P7 — Reece James (@reecejames_24) June 7, 2022

RIP ERIC ????????????????

Heartbreaking news today.

BOSS you will be deeply missed ???????? pic.twitter.com/lZSttjXuGf — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) June 7, 2022

Heartbreaking to hear the news of your death. Mr Eric (Asiedu), you were more than a kits man.

You took me as your son at Chelsea. We had the Ghana ???????? vibes together. You served the boys well.

I have no words. Totally devastated. I’ll miss you pic.twitter.com/j2Llc23UIx — Yussif Moro Owusu (@YussifOwusuMoro) June 7, 2022

Such sad news.



Rest in pace Eric ????



Top person, always smiling and friendly to all the academy staff & players in my time at Chelsea Academy ???? https://t.co/P6d1vulsZx — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) June 7, 2022

Rip Eric ???????????? — chelseajames (@chelsea69610967) June 7, 2022

Eric, Chelsea Kitman don change address! pic.twitter.com/P6Jr8Jpn4J — Chelsea In Pidgin ???? (@Chelsea4Pidgin) June 7, 2022

Who can u spot in this photo

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Billy Gilmour

Dejan sterling

Connor Gallagher

Merch Guehi

Tariq Lamptey

Kit man Eric

Jody Morris pic.twitter.com/UibE7gUmbY — ChelseaFC2022????⚽️???? (@Chelsea_FC_2022) June 7, 2022