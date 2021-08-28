Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts to Hudson Odoi’s decision to reject England call up

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Callum Hodson Odoi’s decision to reject call up to play for England U-21 next month.



The Blues winger sparked hopes of playing for the Ghana national team after declining England call up.



The talented player is leaving his options open over his international future after declining an England U-21 invite to train with the Blues development team.



The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Hearts of Oak player Bismarck Odoi rejected a call-up from the new English U-21 manager, insisting the time is not right for him to join the Young Three Lions.



Hudson-Odoi missed the U-21 Euro championship during the summer break due to an injury and was also not a member of the English team at the Euro 2020 championship.



Odoi will now miss the England games against Romania and Kosovo.



Reacting to the news, Thomas Tuchel speculated and said it is about disappointment following his omission from the Three Lions squad for the Euro 2020.



“It’s his decision and nothing to do with my opinion or the club’s,” the German said. “If I speculate a little bit I think it’s about the disappointment that he is not nominated for the first team, but at the same time maybe he did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team. I could see the upgrade in having some minutes and being in a leading role for the Under 21s, but he decided differently so he will deal with the consequences.”



Concerns have been raised about his international future after he visited Ghana, meeting President of the West African country, Nana Akufo-Addo, who has tasked the FA and the Sports Ministry to convince him to play for Ghana.



Hudson-odoi is hoping to earn regular playtime at Chelsea this season, despite fierce competition for places in Thomas Tuchel's team.



He will need to switch nationality to play for Ghana as he has already played for England at various levels.