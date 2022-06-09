Chelsea defender Baba Rahman closes in on impressive 45th Ghana cap

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is approaching his 45th cap for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.



The full-back has been a dedicated member of the national team and is thrilled to be approaching the impressive figure.



He has the opportunity to achieve and surpass it this weekend when the Black Stars compete in the Kirin Cup in Japan.



The Black Stars begin their campaign against Japan on Friday, with the winner facing either Chile or Tunisia in the final.



Baba debuted for the Black Stars in 2014 and has since established himself as the team's first-choice left-back.



Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but that hasn't diminished his dedication to the team. When Baba is in good shape and is summoned, he responds.



Baba has competed in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He was instrumental in the team reaching the final and losing to Ivory Coast in 2015.



Rahman's 2017 ended prematurely because he suffered a career-threatening injury. He was on the sidelines for several months.



Rahman was named to both the 2019 and 2021 squads, but he was one of many players who failed to impress as Ghana suffered shock exits in both tournaments.



He is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.



Rahman narrowly missed out on a place in the 2014 World Cup. He was on the preliminary squad, but Kwesi Appiah did not select him to represent Ghana in Brazil.



Rahman spoke about his snub in a 2016 interview, saying he wasn't disappointed.



“On a personal note, no [I wasn't disappointed] because I was with the team for a year and never played so I really had doubts in terms of a call-up for me,” Rahman told Accra based Citi FM.



Meanwhile, Middlesbrough, Reading, PAOK FC, and Augsburg have all approached Chelsea about signing Rahman.