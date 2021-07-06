Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger lands in Ghana for a visit

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

•Rudiger has come to Ghana after his Euro 2020 campaign with Germany



•He came with former Black Stars coach Avram Grant



•Rudiger is expected to return to London in three days to join his Chelsea teammates for pre-season



German and Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, has touched down in Accra for a visit.



Antonio Rudiger, who featured in the ongoing Euro 2020 championship has arrived in Ghana weeks after his Chelsea teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi was seen in the capital city of Ghana.



The Chelsea defender was part of the German team who lost 2-0 at the Round of 16 stages in the ongoing Euro 2020 championship to the Three Lions of England.



Rudiger was seen in the company for former Chelsea and Black Stars coach Avram Grant when he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



The duo arrived in Ghana on Monday, July 5, 2021.





