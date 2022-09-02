Chelsea complete £10m Aubameyang transfer on deadline day

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: goal.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the Premier League, with the ex-Arsenal striker joining Chelsea from Barcelona in a £10 million ($12m) deal.



The Gabon international only moved to Camp Nou in January, after being frozen out at Emirates Stadium, but he has returned to London on a two-year contract. Marcos Alonso, meanwhile, is set to move in the opposite direction after the mutual termination of his contract with the Blues.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he has filled a wide attacking role on a regular basis across his career to date, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that Aubameyang - who he has worked with before at Dortmund - can become the central striker they are crying out for. He previously hit 92 goals through 163 appearances for Arsenal.



WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG: As a proven Premier League performer, the 33-year-old will want to hit the ground running at Chelsea – with the Blues next in action against West Ham on Saturday.