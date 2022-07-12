Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel drops Baba Rahman from preseason squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel left Black Stars defender Baba Rahman out of the 29-man squad that left England for a preseason tour in America ahead of the new season.



Chelsea has not disclosed why Baba Rahman was dropped from the preseason squad.



With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, the defender has attracted attention from a number of teams in the UK and abroad.



On 16 August 2015, Baba Rahman signed for Chelsea on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £14 million, rising to a potential fee of almost £22 million.



The 27-year-old made his debut on 16 September in a UEFA Champions League tie, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.



Last season, he was a regular for the Royals, appearing 29 times, and it is thought that the club is competing for his signing with Championship rivals Middlesbrough.



Baba Rahman has been loaned out to a number of European clubs, including Stade Reims, RCD Mallorca, Schalke 04, and Greek club POAK.