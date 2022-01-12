Chelsea Star Antonio Rudiger celebrates Sierra Leone’s draw with AFCON champions Algeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Antonio Rudiger excited as Sierra Leone impresses at AFCON opener



Sierra Leone holds Algeria to a 0-0 stalemate in Group E encounter



Leone Stars marks return to AFCON since 1996



Chelsea star defender Antonio Rudiger celebrated Sierra Leone’s had fought draw with Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.



The Leone Stars gave the AFCON defending champions a tough battle to mark their return to the tournament after 25 years.



Sierra Leone goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara made was voted Man of the Match afte making seven saves against the Algerian side that paraded Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.



Reacting to the impressive performance of Sierra Leone, Antonio Rudiger took to Twitter to celebrate the heroics of Sierra Leone.



The German player who plays at club level for Chelsea tweeted, “Proud of the boys.”



Rudiger is a German-born player who was born to a Sierra Leonean mother.



The Chelsea player was in Ghana last year after his side won the UEFA Champions League.



Sierra Leone’s next game is against Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.



