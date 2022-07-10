Chelsea FC sign three Ghanaian players into their academy

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

English Premier League giants Chelsea have signed three young Ghanaian players to the club's academy.



They were among 16 players who were registered to the club's youth setup after signing agreements to be part of the team.



The English-born Ghanaian players are Josh Acheampong, Travis Akomeah and Ato Ampah.



Already Chelsea has Yussif Moro Owusu in their academy, Sam Rak-Sakyi younger brother of former Chelea academy graduate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi now of Crystal Palace.



Others on the first team are Baba Rahman, Ethan Ampadu, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.



JOSH ACHEAMPONG



Josh first joined Chelsea through the development centre programme as an Under-8 and has the capabilities of playing in multiple positions across the backline.



With experience as a central defender, a full-back and a wing-back, Josh has a fantastic attitude towards developing further and is strong mentally. These qualities have also been identified internationally as he represented England at the Under-16 level this past season and is still eligible to play for the country of his parents Ghana.



TRAVIS AKOMEAH



Travis was signed as an Under-16 from Watford in January this year. He is a very exciting central defender who has a great physical and imposing presence on the pitch. In addition to this, he is very comfortable with playing out from the back.



Travis has also represented England at the Under-16 level and made four appearances for the Under-18s following his winter arrival and is still eligible to play for the country of his parents Ghana.



ATO AMPAH



Ato is a very quick and dynamic attacking player who can play in a number of forward positions. With the ability to play off either wing or as a number ten, Ato regularly showcases his confidence and trickery in one-v-one situations.



He was signed as an Under-11 from grassroots football and made his debut for the Under-18s side last year, making five appearances in total.