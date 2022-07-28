Chelsea Academy pay tribute to deceased Ghanaian kit man Eric Asiedu

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Chelsea Acadamy has paid tribute to Ghanaian kit man, Eric Asiedu who passed on during the off-season.



The Chelsea U-18 paid tribute to the ever-smiling 'Uncle' Eric during their pre-season friendly against Coventry at Cobham.



Chelsea won the friendly, whipping Coventry 7-0.



Chelsea FC officially announced the passing of their all-loving and ever-smiling kitman, Eric Asiedu On June 8, 2022.



His passing brought great grief among the Chelsea academy graduates as well as current and former staff who worked with Asiedu at the club. They took to social media to bid a heartbroken farewell to the Ghanaian.



He joined Chelsea in 2013, serving the Blue family, mostly at the Academy level until his passing.



To the academy players, Asiedu was a father figure and a role model. The players drew inspiration from his positivity and his loving character. He was loved by all at Cobham and had three nicknames, "Boss", "Bossman" or "Uncle E".



Asiedu was a consistent member of the Academy dressing room and therefore shared a strong bond between him and all the players who passed through the Chelsea U-18 and U-23 within his period at the club.





