Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi inching closer to Bayer Leverkusen

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is inching closer to a move to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.



The player and his entourage have been in advanced discussions about the speedy winger's future.



Odoi has been linked with a move away from Chelsea as he bids for more playing time something he has not been getting at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea owner Todd Boehly made a personal plea with Callum Hudson-Odoi not to force a permanent exit from the club this summer.



Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea he wants to leave in order to get more playing time but the club will only sanction a loan deal.



There was interest from Juventus, Dortmund, Southampton, and Leicester City are all interested in taking him on loan.



The player's representatives have been given permission to speak to clubs who are interested in the winger about a move away from Chelsea.



Callum Hudson-Odoi is concerned about being left out of the Chelsea squad entirely in the league opener against Everton and was on the bench against Spurs and Leeds.



Hudson -Odoi burst onto the season under Maurizio Sarri but after flashes of his talent has failed to convince the club that he is the next big thing Chelsea went to all lengths to keep him out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.



He has flattered to deceive failing to hit the heights that his enormous talents promised whiles coming through the Chelsea academy and playing for the England youth team.



The Blues under new ownership are looking to rebuild the squad with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling from Man City, Khalidou Coulibaly, and Marc Cucurella among others.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 72 appearances in the English Premier League winning the Champions League, Super Cup, and the World Club Championship Cup.



Hudson-Odoi made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season.



The 21-year-old, who earns £120,000 a week, scored one goal and provided two assists in those games.